Everton suffered a 2-1 loss against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Jack Grealish admitted that Everton’s first-half performance was their downfall as he lost his maiden Merseyside derby.

The Toffees fell to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike were on target for the Premier League champions before the interval.

Everton did improve after the break, with Idrissa Gana Gueye reducing the arrears with a fine strike. But the visitors were unable to find their way back into game, with David Moyes still to win away at Liverpool during his managerial career.

Grealish was left baffled by some of the refereeing decisions in the second half, including Everton team-mate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall being booked for taking a quick free-kick.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Grealish - who whipped in the cross that led to Gueye’s goal - said: It was what I expected. Coming here it was hostile, it was fast start and I don’t think we played well at all in the first half. We came in at half-time and a chat with ourselves and the manager and in the second half we bossed the game. It is frustrating as if we pressed like that from the start it would have been a different game.

“They’ve been so good when I’ve seen them this season but there have been times like the other day when they went 2-0 up against Atletico and conceded two, so we had that belief. We couldn’t get the last goal and it was frustrating in the second half. They were obviously trying to slow the game down at times, I’ve never seen a player in my whole life get booked for taking a quick free-kick. I don’t know where that rule has come in. Even the stoppage-time, three minutes and one minute - I’ve never seen that in the Premier League in the last two or three years.”

The on-loan Manchester City winger added: “There were frustrations with the referee. Sometimes you want to let the game go, I completely get that - but you can’t not give us something and then two seconds later one of their defenders goes down after getting touched in the back and he gives it. You can’t do that. You come to these stadiums and the crowd are on them, I feel that they feel they have to give it. Kiernan is on four yellows now, and he got one for taking a quick free-kick. We want to get the game going, we’re losing, and I’ve heard of that in my life.”