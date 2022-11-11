Liverpool injury news on Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, James Milner, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Arthur Melo.

Liverpool prepare for their final fixture before the season breaks for the World Cup when Southampton visit Anfield on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Reds will be aiming for victory and could move up to sixth in the Premier League table if other results go their way.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured a difficult opening third of the campaign and the hiatus may be coming at the wrong time for them. Last week, Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur on the road before edging past Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round earlier this week.

Now the prepare to face a Southampton side who will have a new manager in Nathan Jones in the dugout.

Ahead of the Saints clash, we take a look at the latest injury situation at Liverpool and who could return to action.

James Milner

What happened

The midfielder came off with a head injury moments into the second half in last weekend’s Champions League defeat of Napoli.

As a result, Milner has missed the past two games due to concussion protocol.

What’s been said

Before the Derby win, assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed that Milner should be fine to face Southampton.

He said: “Millie will definitely be ready for Southampton but this game [against Derby] comes too early for tomorrow.”

Potential return game

Southampton (H), Saturday 12 November.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder hasn’t featured for Liverpool since coming off the bench in the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City at the end of July.

Keita has been suffering with a muscle issue.

What’s been said

Keita had returned to full training but is now back doing individual work.

Before the Derby game Lijnders wasn’t sure if the Guinea international would be available against Southampton.

He said: “Naby will be difficult, he’s still training individually. Let’s see for Southampton.”

Potential return game

Man City (A), Wednesday 21/ Thursday 22 December

Joel Matip

What happened

The centre-back picked up a calf injury during Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal on 9 October.

What’s been said

Before the Derby triumph, Lijnders admitted that Matip won’t be able to feature against Southampton.

He said: “We have of course Joel, who is getting closer to team training but will not make Southampton probably.”

Potential return game

Man City (A), Wednesday 21/ Thursday 22 December

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota left was stretchered off in Liverpool’s win against Man City. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What happened

The forward had to be stretchered off in the closing stages of Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City last month. He suffered a severe calf injury.

What’s been said

Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with Portugal in a devastating blow.

Klopp said: “He will miss the World Cup. [It’s a] pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. We can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.”

Potential return game

N/A.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz of Liverpool receives medical treatment before being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

What happened

The winger was withdrawn in the first half of Liverpool’s loss at Arsenal with a knee problem.

What’s been said

Diaz will again be absent against Southampton, although he is making good progress.

Lijnders said before Derby: “The longer injuries, Luis Diaz is running for the first time on Thursday. That’s good news because we all know how important he was last year and in the second half of the season.”

Potential return game

Man City (A), Wednesday 21/ Thursday 22 December.

Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo in action for Liverpool under-21s against Rochdale. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder, who is on loan from Juventus, played only 13 minutes for Liverpool before he picked up a thigh problem.

What’s been said

Speaking before Liverpool’s loss to Leeds two weeks ago, Klopp said: “He’s here. It’s a long-term injury and when he’s back, we’ll think about it again.

“I have no idea how long it will be but it will be long.”

Potential return game