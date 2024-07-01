AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s transfer interest appears to quietened down.

After a quiet January transfer window, fans and professionals alike are eagerly waiting for Liverpool to make their first move this summer.

The Reds had a busy block of business last year after replacing a hefty midfield exodus, which saw both the captain and vice-captain in Jordan Henderson and James Milner leave the club. Fabinho also departed, along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta, leaving Liverpool with very few senior players in the engine room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The focus of Jurgen Klopp and his staff honed in on signing new midfielders, but since the quartet of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch arrived, things have fallen silent at Anfield.

Arne Slot is preparing for his first season in charge of Liverpool and plenty of rumours have been doing the rounds. The Reds are on the market for a number of new recruits and their main focus has been on bringing in a new defender, following the injury crisis to the likes of Joël Matip and Andy Robertson last season. Leny Yoro has been on their radar for some time now but James Pearce has revealed that the 18-year-old is currently the only real active link for Liverpool.

“The rumour mill has gone into overdrive, but the only link with real substance so far involves Lille centre-back Leny Yoro,” Pearce wrote for The Athletic. “Liverpool’s interest is strong, but competition is fierce and they expect European champions Real Madrid to win the race for his signature.”

David Ornstein reported last month that Liverpool are ‘actively pursuing’ a deal with Lille to sign Yoro, with Manchester United also in the pictue. However, it has been known for weeks now that the clubs in question have ‘accepted’ that Real Madrid will come out on top to sign him this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems Liverpool are determined to protect their current backline as well as pushing to bring in new personnel. It was revealed over the weekend that the Reds had turned down an opportunity to sign Anthony Gordon, who they have been admirers of this window, from Newcastle United. Liverpool had been keen on signing the former Everton star who grew up idolising Steven Gerrard, but the deal would have reportedly involved Jarrell Quansah headed in the opposite direction.

Quansah seriously impressed last season and made 17 Premier League appearances, including 13 starts. He has widely been tipped to be Virgil van Dijk’s partner moving forward, and potentially even his successor once the skipper leaves. So, naturally, allowing a rising star like Quansah to leave at such an important period is not something they are considering.