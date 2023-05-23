The Sky Sports punditry duo had a big debate over their team of the year selections.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville had an entertaining debate over whether to include Mohamed Salah in their Premier League ‘Team of the Season’ last night.

The discussion took place following Newcastle’s goalless draw with Leicester City - a point that secured Champions League football for Eddie Howe’s team - as Liverpool’s faint chances of securing top four lie in Manchester United’s hands.

Following the end of last night’s game, the two former defenders took it in turns to reveal their respective ‘Team of the Season’ that was made up of mostly Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle players.

Debating the issue, Neville decided to include Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in place of Salah, whilst Carragher included the Liverpool attacker - which sparked a strong debate.

“You wouldn’t have him anyway near, no?” Carragher began by asking Neville.

“For me, I’d have him in every single season, but for this year, I’ve picked someone else. Mo Salah’s numbers are fantastic but my point is, when I’ve watched him this season I don’t think he’s been anywhere near the level of the player I picked.” Neville responded.

Carragher then pointed towards Salah’s overall statistics; in the top five leagues this season, only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have more goal contributions than the Egyptian.

“[Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli - up until the last few weeks - have absolutely lit up this league. “I think they’ve been spectacular, they’ve been electric, some of the best play I’ve seen all season has come from those two with Gabriel Jesus up front and Martin Ødegaard in behind.

“Those two players have suffered, as I thought they would, by not having the right experienced players around them. But for 30 games they were magical.

“Rashford and Salah have great numbers but [Saka and Martinelli] have been spectacular and electric.” Neville reasoned.

Whilst the Arsenal duo have less total contributions than Salah, both are just 21 years of age and the duo managed to maintain a title-winning level of form until the final part of the season, which was Neville’s reasoning for including them in his side.