Liverpool put in a power shift during the first half of action against Manchester City.

Liverpool stamped their authority in their Premier League clash with Manchester City as they push on in this thrilling title race. The highly anticipated meeting between the two English juggernauts had been billed as the marquee match of the weekend but it started off with a one-sided affair as the Reds dominated first half statistics at Anfield.

While the Reds soaked up the praise from pundits during the Sky Sports analysis, City were placed in the crosshairs for their lacklustre performance. During the first half, both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher admitted Pep Guardiola was lucky to only be down by one goal.

Liverpool had 10 attempts at scoring in the first 45 minutes and hit the target four times, while City mustered up just one shot off target.

“This is men against boys. This game should be out of sight.” Neville said during the match commentary. Carragher echoed the comments during the half-time talk in the studio. The former Anfield star was also asked how Liverpool had been able to put in such a dominant performance against the four-time back-to-back champions.

“By playing Jurgen Klopp type football,” he said straight off the bat. “That’s one of the reasons why this manager [Slot] was brought in, because there are elements of his style of football that are reminiscent of Jurgen Klopp. And this is exactly what you’re seeing in this opening 45 minutes.

“I’ve never seen Liverpool dominant a Manchester City team, or a Pep Guardiola team like this before. The fact it’s still only 1-0 is a miracle for Man City.”

Former City defender Micah Richards also admitted that Liverpool could have been up by three or even four goals during the first half alone.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring after just 12 minutes, nudging home a superb pass into the box from Mohamed Salah, which left Stefan Ortega helpless after receiving the nod ahead of Ederson.

After the break, City came out with more energy and created some chances to get back into the game. However, after Salah converted a penalty following a foul on Luis Díaz in the box, the game was snatched out of reach of City and Guardiola.

The win means Liverpool are now 11 points clear of City, who have dropped all the way down to fifth in the table. Guardiola’s side are now winless in their last seven games and have lost four Premier League matches on the bounce.

Arsenal and Chelsea remain level on points in second and third place but they are still nine points adrift of Liverpool.