Liverpool FC news: Jurgen Klopp’s title-winning side in the 2019/20 season boasted some incredible performances.

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane disagreed over who Liverpool’s most important player was during the 2019/20 Premier League title winning campaign.

The Reds finally etched their name onto the famous trophy 28 years after the competition’s inception as Jurgen Klopp’s side romped to the league. They sailed off into an insurmountable lead with an unprecedented 26 wins in 27 games to all but confirm the title in late-February.

Manchester City couldn’t match their breakneck pace and the famed side included strong performances across the board from Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, to name a few. In fact, every player was on top form during that season as they ended up losing just three times in the league - as well as in the Champions League Round of 16 to Atletico Madrid.

“I’d say Van Dijk,” said Carragher. Which was met with a typical Roy Keane response: “You love a centre-half today don’t you?” He joked. “I know, but I just think he was so far ahead of everyone in that side.” Carragher rebutted.

Ian Wright then went on to credit the transfer business that led to the title win; “When you look at those signings, they needed a goalie, they needed a centre-half and they brought those two in [Alisson Becker and Van Dijk] and they just went. So, I’m just going with Van Dijk, my guy.”

Carragher went on to reveal his favourite Liverpool player from that time was Mane who netted 18 times in the league and 22 times in all competitions during that season. Strangely enough, Kevin de Bruyne won the Best Player award for breaking the assist record alongside 13 goals but Trent Alexander-Arnold managed the Young Player award.

Fast forward to the present and there is still a question mark over the future of the Liverpool duo whose deals run out next summer. Van Dijk remains the captain of the club and key figure and the same goes for Alexander-Arnold who just reached 100 goal contributions and remains a force to be reckoned with at right-back.