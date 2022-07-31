Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, and two legends of the game have weighed in.

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane are in full agreement over the ability Liverpool ‘target’ Jude Bllingham possesses.

The Reds continue to be linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has become a sensation for club and country.

Bellingham is still only 19 years of age, and it’s thought he could lead a new generation at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp needing to introduce talented youth amid an ageing squad, something he has already started this summer with the signings of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

The midfielder is not available this summer, with Dortmund sticking to their policy of selling one key player per summer.

Erling Haaland was sold to Manchester City, and the Bundesliga giants have no interest of losing Bellingham, and they don’t need the money.

Rumour has it Dortmund will charge upwards of £103million to sell Bellingham next year, and Liverpool are being backed to make a move, something club legend Jamie Carragher is in favour of.

“Well I think the one everyone talks about is Jude Bellingham and I don’t think it’s just his ability, I think it’s his age and the fact if you got him, spent big money on him, he would hopefully be at your club,” Carragher told the Daily Mail.

“It’s not just Liverpool, I’m sure Man City, Man United are looking at him, all the other top clubs, when you’re buying him you’re thinking we could have a player for the next 10 or 12 years, I think that’s the thinking.

“His ability is really good and it’s almost the potential of what he could become, could he become like Kevin De Bruyne is now basically - which is for me - the best player in the Premier League, you look at him in that midfield position and you just think wow.

“Maybe Man City are thinking he could replace De Bruyne or Liverpool could bring him in and he can add something or revolutionise Man United’s midfield. I think he’s the one that stands out for everybody, I think there will be an auction next summer and I hope Liverpool win it, fingers crossed.”

That assessment of Bellingham is something Manchester United legend Roy Keane agrees with.

Speaking after the midfielder appeared for England earlier this year, Keane said on ITV Sports: “I’m confused everytime I listen to interviews! People say he’s a six or an eight or a ten – just get on with the game!

“Play what’s in front of you. Whatever role you’re asked to play, he can do it. Don’t label him as a certain position. He can play a lot of different positions like a lot of good young players.

“The key for him is he is playing week in, week out for a top club in Germany. Every time he plays for England, he looks so comfortable.