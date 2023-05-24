The ex-Liverpool star believes the club should be targeting a specific type of defensive signing.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool should be looking to sign a defensive full-back this summer who can fit their new system - in the same mould of how Manchester City have operated this season.

With four players leaving on a free transfer this summer, and back-up centre-back in Nat Phillips also potentially departing, there will likely be a lot of movement at Anfield this summer.

One of those incoming players could be a defensive option, especially considering Joel Matip’s deal expires next summer and we’ve seen Ibrahim Konate and Joe Gomez suffer regular injuries.

Carragher spoke on the popular Liverpool fan-site The Anfield Wrap, claiming that they should sign a defender capable of playing in the full-back/centre-back hybrid roles for next season.

“I would love Liverpool to sign a left sided centre back.” Carragher stated.

“If you look at [Nathan] Ake, he’s almost perfect. I used to think about him for Liverpool a couple of years ago. It feels like every manager who wants to play a technical game wants a left-footed centre-back.

“If Tsimikas was to go, it would be interesting to sign more of a centre back/full back than a full back/winger who is about bombing forward.

“I think that would be a really good option for us.”

In terms of Man City, he’s referring to Pep Guardiola’s change in tactics this season that has seen him utilise dynamic centre-backs, such as Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake in the left-back role.

This has allowed them to have more defensive security against wingers, whilst also giving them that balance in the team - as well as being able to allow them move and invert their position into midfield to be another passing option.

Liverpool have opted to do that with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the latter part of the season and it seems if they want to continue using a tactic that has seen them win seven of their last eight games - then they’ll need to recruit in that area.

Reports have stated from the Telegraph that a defender and three midfielders are being considered as signings this summer and this is the style of defender we could expect to arrive at Anfield this summer.