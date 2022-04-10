Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards were on fine form in the Sky Sports studio after Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City.

The Reds took a point from the Etihad Stadium in what was billed to be a potential Premier League title six-pointer.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went behind twice, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, but both of the hosts’ goals were answered by equalisers.

Diogo Jota scored the first, and Sadio Mane scored a minute after the break to ensure City did not extend their lead beyond a point at the top.

Though, there was an ultra close call involving Raheem Sterling, who raced through to score during the second half.

Upon VAR review, the goal was ruled out with Sterling offside by a matter of inches, and perhaps biased in his view, former City defender Micah Richards thought the decision was ‘harsh’.

“It’s the lean. In fairness, it’s the right decision, but it’s harsh,” he said on Sky Sports.

Exploding into disagreement, Carragher responded: “It’s not harsh, it’s a fact! He’s offside!”

Richards added: “It’s harsh. I mean, it’s the right decision, but to have the game decided by this much.”

Host David Jones then jumped in with a quick response, quizzing: “So take VAR away for the big games? “

And with traditional big smile and a laugh, Richards concluded: “Well, you know, we are talking about a shoulder lean ther, aren’t we?”