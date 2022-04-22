Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield for the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Jamie Carragher reckons Liverpool may make some changes to their side for the Merseyside derby.

The Reds welcome bitter foes Everton to Anfield on Sunday - and both sides have plenty to play for.

Background

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in pursuit of the Premier League title and currently sit a point behind leaders Manchester City.

The Toffees, on the other hand, languish just a point above the drop zone after Burnley’s defeat of Southampton last night.

Liverpool have a Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal taking place next week.

They’re chasing an unprecedented quadruple having reached the FA Cup final and already claimed the Carabao Cup.

For those reasons, Carragher believes Klopp will stick with the same core group of players for the rest of the season.

But the Kop legend feels the Liverpool boss could ‘take the emotion’ out of the derby and rest some of his troops.

What’s been said

“I think Jurgen Klopp might take the emotion out of it,” said Carragher on Sky Sports.

“He does have to be brave from now until the end of the season.

“He can’t play the same eight or nine players every game. I think he may look at that game and say: ‘I might need to be brave in this game’ and say: ‘This is a team that are fourth or fifth from bottom’.

“If we were playing Leeds or Brentford, then I would make five or six changes.

“So, the actual nine he has that are set in stone. Nine or 10. I think we could see a game where there’s maybe [Kostas] Tsimikas comes in.