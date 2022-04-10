Liverpool settled for a point in their huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday, and Reds legend Jamie Carragher was left impressed.

Jamie Carragher has revealed what impressed him about Liverpool’s away draw with Manchester City.

The Reds fought back from behind twice in the Premier League title six-pointer against City at the Eithad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane ensured jurgen Klopp’s men avoided a potentially fatal defeat, as far as the title race goes, with Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus on target for City.

In the first half, the home side dominated with slick counter-attacking play, forcing Liverpool into mistake after mistake.

But something changed at the break, and the Reds matched their hosts and more, with Mane scoring an equaliser around a minute after the restart.

The change in momentum was clear, despite Klopp deciding against making any changes at the break.

And that’s what impressed Reds legend Carragher the most.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, not so much in terms of their actual quality, it was about their mentality to come out in the second half, after they had been given the runaround in the first half, and we have been there as players,” he said on Sky Sports.

“It was a huge pitch and it looked as though Liverpool didn’t have the energy to match City. I thought they might have needed to make a change.

“I don’t think they did anything different. We talked about the high line, but they almost went higher.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold almost went through on a goal kick.

“It was mentality. They didn’t change (tactically), and these teams don’t change, they believein what they do, and rightly so.