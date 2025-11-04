Alexander Isak has struggled since his British-record move to Liverpool on deadline day. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has raised an uncomfortable truth for Alexander Isak

With Liverpool primed to face Real Madrid in a heavyweight Champions League clash on Tuesday night, one man from the home side will be forced to remain hidden on the sidelines.

Alexander Isak has missed Liverpool’s last three matches with injury and amidst reports he missed training ahead of the blockbuster European night at Anfield, his recovery from a groin issue is set to continue as he misses what would have been the biggest game of his Reds career thus far.

British-record £125million signing Isak was brought in to be the difference-maker in games just like these, bringing a new dimension to the Liverpool attack which was hoped to be a class above the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. But the reality is that, three months into his time at Anfield, Isak still cannot get himself on the pitch.

When he has played, it has been clear from his one goal in eight games - against Championship side Southampton in the Carabao Cup - that his lack of a pre-season has had a huge detrimental effect on the Swede’s sharpness in front of goal. It begs the question of if the Reds should ever have signed him in the first place.

‘My point’ - Jamie Carragher responds to Isak doubts

Liverpool legend and leading Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the dilemma surrounding Isak and his early months at Liverpool, particularly in comparison with Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman has scored six times for his new club despite being new to the league, three years younger and supposedly not as ‘ready’ as the former Newcastle United frontman.

Carragher’s comments came following a post on X by EBL, which read: "Liverpool of the past only sign Ekitike, not Isak. He profiles as someone who can become as good as Isak whilst being a similar profile for half the price, except maybe that has happened quicker than expected. Causes selection issues with two special #9's at Slot's disposal..."

The former Liverpool defender’s brutal four-word response read: “My point all summer!”

Carragher’s ‘I told you so’ suggestion comes after he showed reluctance to condone Liverpool’s decision to pursue Isak even after signing Ekitike in a deal worth £79m from Eintracht Frankfurt.

He suggested on Stick to Football podcast on August 14 that the Reds’ record-breaking deal for Isak would relegate Ekitike to understudy and create a big-money dilemma for Slot where one of his star strikers may end up unhappy.

Slot must make brutal first-choice striker decision when both Isak and Ekitike fit

Isak’s latest injury setback has afforded Slot a little more thinking time as he contends with the decision of who his starting striker should be as the games continue to come think and fast. His experiments at playing the pair separately and together thus far have only served to accommodate his big-money signings, rather than the team as a whole.

The truth is that, at this moment in time, only Ekitike has done enough to earn a starting spot up front for the Reds. Slot made the big decision to drop underperforming new signings Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez to the bench ahead of the victory against Aston Villa, and the Dutchman must continue to make tough decisions as there is no more room for mistakes on the pitch.

For much of his career so far Isak has played almost every minute of every game, and he may have demanded this on his arrival at Anfield. But with Ekitike providing tough competition, the 26-year-old must earn his place back in the Reds’ starting XI.

Show anything close to his best form from his time at Newcastle, and Isak should regain his No.9 spot before too long. But as things stand, there is an increasing worry that breaking the British-record transfer fee for Isak may ultimately prove to have been a monumental financial risk. Carragher’s outspoken feelings about the matter should set alarm bells ringing as it raises questions over Liverpool’s summer transfer strategy - as they still lack in certain areas, such as defence, while seemingly overspending in attack.