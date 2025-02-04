Liverpool did not make a signing in the January transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Carragher has admitted he would have liked Liverpool to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

The Reds are in a commanding position in the Premier League and on track to claim their 20th title. Arne Slot’s side sit six points clear at the summit of the table and have a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal. They’re also into the last 16 of the Champions League, having finished first in the new league phase format, and are preparing for a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot is currently working with a group of 24 senior players, with around two members of the squad for each position. However, there have been some concerns among fans about the left-back role, with Andy Robertson’s form taking a dip this campaign. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez has again struggled for consistency while Diogo Jota has been hit with injury problems yet again.

‘I am sure they will come in the summer’

Those are the areas of the Reds’ set-up which Carragher would have liked to have seen strengthened. But he’s not questioning Liverpool’s hierarchy and believes business will get done in the summer transfer window.

The Kop legend told Sky Sports News: "There’s definitely areas of Liverpool’s team that can be really improved. But I think that is something for the summer. Centre forward is a position they could really improve in. I think attacking midfield is another one. A left-sided defender too.

"If those players were available right now, I’m not sure they would do the attacking ones because they have enough numbers there. But I think they need to side a left-back – or a left-sided centre-back or left-back – but I am sure they will come in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But for me, I have that much trust over what these guys tend to do over the last eight to 10 years. Even if I think they should buy, I look at the operation at Liverpool and go: they know more than me. Every fan gets excited about players coming in – I would love Liverpool to sign another defender – but I trust these people know what they’re doing because their track record says they do."

Slot’s stance

Since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, Slot has made just one new addition to Liverpool’s squad. Federico Chiesa joined the Reds in the closing stages of last summer’s window from Juventus.

But the Anfield supremo has admitted plans are already afoot for the summer. He told BBC Football Focus: "Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I'm hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level.

"I know people sometimes question this because they haven't seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There's a reason for that - because we're happy with the squad. "But I do know we're definitely working on strengthening in the summer."