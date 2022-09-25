Jamie Carragher issues verdict on ‘great player’ Liverpool tipped to sign

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, and Jamie Carragher is on board.

Jamie Carragher is firmly in favour of Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham next summer.

Bellingham has been intensely linked with the Reds over recent weeks and months, with Jurgen Klopp needing to overhaul his midfield next summer.

Liverpool have an ageing midfield, and after settling for the loan signing of Arthur Melo in the summer, they will need to invest significantly next year.

Bellingham was linked this year, but Borussia Dortmund were never going to commission a sale in the same summer as Erling Haaland was sold, while Liverpool were not going to spend big on a midfielder in any case.

Next summer, Bellingham could well be sold, and Liverpool could be willing to spend, although it is likely they will have to pay more than £100million to make it happen.

The midfielder is one of the brightest young stars in his position, and Dortmund are not about to sell him below market value.

But even with that, Reds legend Carragher is hoping his old club can get the deal done

“I’ve seen the links, of course, but I just hope they’re true,” Carragher told talkSPORT.

“No one knows, do they? But there’s no doubt that Liverpool will have a huge job in the summer, or whether that’s in January, in terms of reconstructing their midfield.

Bellingham continues to be linked with an Anfield switch

“Just because of the age profile of a lot of the midfield players and also the fact that I think there’s two or three players out of contract at the end of the season.

“So before you ever even think about the actual quality of maybe something extra that they need, it’s obvious because of the situation the club finds itself in that they’ll need two or three midfield players in the summer.