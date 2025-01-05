AFP via Getty Images

Will Liverpool vs Man Utd go ahead? Latest news on the Premier League fixture.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield will go ahead as scheduled.

The Reds have confirmed that the conditions are OK for the game to be played after two safety meetings. Overnight snow cast the match in doubt - but it has been given the green light. A statement from Liverpool said: “Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took to X to post ‘Game on’ before an official decision was made. Arne Slot’s side head into the encounter five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. They have the chance to move eight points above Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday. United, meanwhile, languish in 14th and have lost their past four games in all competitions.