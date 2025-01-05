Jamie Carragher reveals Liverpool vs Man United postponement decision as official statement released
Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield will go ahead as scheduled.
The Reds have confirmed that the conditions are OK for the game to be played after two safety meetings. Overnight snow cast the match in doubt - but it has been given the green light. A statement from Liverpool said: “Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.
“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took to X to post ‘Game on’ before an official decision was made. Arne Slot’s side head into the encounter five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. They have the chance to move eight points above Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday. United, meanwhile, languish in 14th and have lost their past four games in all competitions.
