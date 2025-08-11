Jamie Carragher has weighed in on Liverpool's defence | Getty Images

Liverpool lost the Community Shield to Crystal Palace after an underwhelming penalty shootout.

Liverpool were denied the chance to kickstart their season in fashion after losing to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

An early goal from Hugo Ekitike looked to set the tone for the clash as the Reds took the lead after just four minutes. Jeremie Frimpong then struck a stunning goal to retake the lead after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty levelled the scoreline.

Despite Liverpool’s strong start, Palace were allowed a way back in through a late Ismaila Sarr equaliser, which led to penalties. The Eagles trumped the Premier League champions, whose efforts from the spot left little to be desired.

Jamie Carragher has raised his concerns ahead of the start of the season with his thoughts on his former side’s Community Shield performance.

Jamie Carragher raises Liverpool concern after Community Shield defeat

Slot is currently bedding in his new signings, who mark the start of his first significant changes to the squad inherited from Jurgen Klopp. All four marquee signings started the clash at Wembley, with Florian Wirtz providing the assist for Ekitike’s opener, and Frimpong enjoying a goal of his own.

However, Milos Kerkez, who joined the Reds from Bournemouth, has been mentioned by Carragher when dissecting the Palace result.

Taking to social media during the match, Carragher wrote: “Liverpool looking great going forward but susceptible defensively, as we’ve seen all pre-season. A lot of the goals conceded by Liverpool have come from going man-to-man really aggressively and leaving space in behind. Today Kerkez is getting dragged inside with Sarr leaving [Cody] Gakpo chasing wing-back.”

A reply to Carragher’s post raised the concern that Liverpool could be involved in ‘a lot of high-scoring games’ once the Premier League season starts.

“Yes, that makes me nervous!” the Anfield icon responded.

Arne Slot makes admission regarding defence

Following the defeat to Palace, Slot spoke to the media about his side’s performance. While he praised the improvement in final product compared to last season, he has acknowledged the defensive frailties during pre-season.

“We are better in creating and getting promising situations than we were, in my opinion, throughout the whole of last season. But the other side is also true, that we have conceded four against Milan, one against the Japanese team [Yokohama F. Marinos], two against [Athletic Club] Bilbao and again two today.

“What made us really strong last season was we only won mostly by a margin of one goal and that had mostly to do with us keeping a clean sheet or as a maximum conceding one goal. Today we scored twice against Palace, last season we were not able to do that once – we beat them 1-0 and we had a 1-1 draw at Anfield. That’s the positive.”

While Slot focused on Palace’s overall lack of big chances to score, he admitted his side may need ‘adjustment’ heading into the season in order to tighten up the Liverpool backline.

“I don’t feel we conceded that much today but again we conceded two goals because the first big chance they got resulted in the penalty. Maybe I forget a few chances but it felt to me that in the 78th minute, that was their second big chance of the game,” Slot continued.

“But in general there were not many chances because they went to a low block [and] we had a lot of ball possession. But after the 2-2 they had [chances], so it needs maybe a little bit of adjustment defensively at the moment because we don’t concede a lot of chances but we do concede goals at the moment.”