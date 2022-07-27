Mo Salah signed a bumper new contract to remain at Liverpool until 2025.

Jamie Carragher believes Mo Salah's bumper new contract will not impact the morale of Liverpool's dressing room.

The winger's future was finally resolved last month after a protracted transfer saga when he penned a new three-year deal.

Salah could now earn close to £400,000-per-week at Anfield - which makes him the top earner at the club by a significant margin.

The Egyptian plundered 31 goals for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, helping them win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - as well as go agonisingly close to Premier League and Champions League glory.

And speaking to talkSPORT, Carragher believes that the rest of squad will be ‘delighted’ Salah has remained at Liverpool rather than envious.

What’s been said

The Kop legend said: “Liverpool, going back to my day, have always been good payers.

“They've never been someone who didn't pay the market value or reward a player who was doing well.

“With myself, they came to me with a contract, it wasn't a case of waiting for one. They always reward you when they felt you deserve it.

Mo Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Virgil van Dijk signed one 12 months ago. He won't be going short, I can assure you.

“Those two players are two of the best in world football, two of the best four or five in the Premier League.

“We all know in the dressing room there are certain players who do deserve the big bucks.

“They're normally the strikers, although van Dijk is different because he's classed as one of the superstars in the league.

“But when you've got a player like Mo Salah, who has scored more goals in the Premier League over the past four or five years than anyone else and is never injured - you can never question his attitude - there won't be too many problems in the dressing room.