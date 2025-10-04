Jamie Carragher has raised his concerns about Liverpool this season | Getty Images

Jamie Carragher has discussed Liverpool’s current issues ahead of the clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he’s excited to see what Liverpool are capable of when they find their groove amid a stuttering start to the season.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League table but performances have not been all that convincing. In five games in all competitions, Arne Slot’s side have required late goals to earn victory.

And they head to Chelsea on Saturday against the backdrop of successive defeats. Liverpool’s perfect start to their Premier League title defence came to an end with a deserved 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. They were then frustrated and defeated 1-0 by Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s defence has been vulnerable this season, shipping seven goals in six league games. And despite spending around £450 million in the summer transfer window on the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, they have not been free-flowing in attack.

Carragher believes that performances lacked control, which is akin to the early years of former manager Jurgen Klopp’s reign. And ahead of the Chelsea clash, the Kop legends believes that Slot has a decision to make on whether he sticks with £100 million signing Wirtz.

Writing in The Telegraph, Carragher said: “Part of me is worried by how Liverpool have played so far. Another part of me is excited and reassured. It is exciting because I am looking forward to seeing how Slot goes about making the necessary adjustments and improvements.

“It is reassuring because creating and maintaining a winning team has to require much more than signing huge cheques, otherwise the chasing pack might as well give up. You need to build connections, and dedicate hours on the training pitch to ensure everyone knows what is demanded with and without the ball so the balance is right.

“There is an irony, therefore, that in trying to create a more offensive side which wins games easier, Liverpool currently have a team which is finding it harder to win, with six of their seven victories in all competitions requiring late goals.

“From the opening-night win against Bournemouth, Liverpool have resembled the Klopp side between 2015-18, when it felt like you were watching a game of basketball more than football.

“Liverpool’s biggest problem right now is not their back four, although Ibrahima Konaté’s inconsistency is well-documented and the preferred full-backs Milos Kerkez and Conor Bradley are inexperienced. Bradley still looks like an academy graduate trying to cope with the demands of playing senior football three times a week.

“Upfield, the introduction of Florian Wirtz into the three-man midfield which was so effective at pinning opponents into their own half last season has fundamentally changed how Liverpool play. Dominik Szoboszlai was questioned for not offering enough as an attacking force in his advanced midfield position last season. I mentioned it and so did Slot.

“But the importance of his work off the ball, nullifying the opportunities for opponents to build attacks and helping Mohamed Salah out when tracking back defensively on the right, is perhaps appreciated even more now than it was 12 months ago.

“It sounds odd to say it, but Wirtz was signed to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold – a No 10 to provide the passing range and creativity of a unique full-back. Florian Wirtz is yet to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“He is yet to add what Liverpool are missing without Alexander-Arnold, while at the same time the team has lost the intensity which made them so difficult to play against. It means Slot has a dilemma as he tries to defend the title going through a transitional phase that might take longer than many thought.

“He must decide whether to regroup and temporarily revert to the strategy of last season, accommodating Wirtz in a different role or leaving him out entirely until he is up to speed with English football.

“Or he might persist with his vision believing more short-term pain might be necessary until it clicks. The latter would be dangerous because even with all the credit in the bank from his title win, there is immense pressure to keep winning, especially when you have spent a combined £230m on two players who are supposed to be ready-made to take a championship-winning side to the next level.”