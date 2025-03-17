Liverpool lost the Carabao Cup final 2-1 loss to Newcastle United at Wembley.

Jamie Carragher has insisted Liverpool need to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are left licking their wounds after a tough week. The first exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage following a penalty shootout loss against Paris Saint-Germain. And on Sunday, Arne Slot’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. The Magpies were full value for their triumph, with the scoreline hardly reflecting what played out on the pitch.

Liverpool were bereft of attacking ideas throughout and finally found the back of the net when Federico Chiesa finished in stoppage-time. Despite firing 32 goals in all competitions this season, Mo Salah was a peripheral figure with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz also struggling.

The Reds are running away with the Premier League title as they sit 12 points clear with nine games remaining. But there is work for Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to do in the summer, with several areas of the squad that require addressing. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher believes that two forwards with pace are needed to arrive.

What’s been said

The Kop favourite said: “It was probably one of the worst performances I've seen from Liverpool in a cup final. But they've given so much this season and they've lost one league game. It's hard to be too critical but it has shined a light on where Liverpool need to improve.

"The lack of pace in attack is glaring. I feel sorry for Mohamed Salah, he was kept quiet by PSG and he wasn't great today but he doesn't get help from the other attackers. The other attackers are good players but they're not great.

"They need to go and buy two attackers this summer to play alongside Salah. The last week has shown what they need in the summer. It’s exciting because Liverpool are going to win the league and they still need to improve in some areas."

Issues

While Salah has recorded 54 goal contributions this term, his performances against Newcastle and both legs against PSG were somewhat of a cause for concern. In addition, the Egypt international is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to sign a new deal.

Jota has had his fitness issues yet again and has been well short of his best form since his most recent return. The Portuguese has struggled to lead the line adeptly but is still favoured ahead of Darwin Nunez, who barely made an involvement off the bench at Wembley. Meanwhile, Diaz was quelled by Magpies right-back Kieran Trippier throughout the encounter. He has bagged just one goal since the turn of the year.

Cody Gakpo is Liverpool’s 16-goal second-top scorer this term but has been struggling with an ankle issue. That largely reflected in his display against Newcastle. And while Chiesa took his goal well and was a handful, he is ranked sixth in the pecking order and scarcely had a chance since signing from Juventus last summer.

Defensive reinforcement

Carragher has previously stated that he believes Liverpool require a left-footed defender who can operate both centrally and at full-back. Speaking during the January transfer window, the Reds’ all-time Premier League appearance-maker said: “Liverpool haven’t got a player that every other club has; a left-sided defender who can play centre-back or left-back. Arsenal have Calafiori, United have Martinez, Chelsea have Colwill, City have Nathan Ake and Gvardiol, even Tottenham have Van de Ven who can do a little bit at left-back.

“Liverpool need, and I’ve said this for a long time, a left-sided defender who can do a bit of both, who has stature, presence, power. I think if Liverpool sign that player in January, I’d be certain we win the league.”