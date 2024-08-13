Getty Images

The Liverpool icon has delivered his verdict on what the future may hold for this player.

Liverpool’s search for another midfield option continues this summer after being denied the chance to sign leading target Martín Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad star was supposed to be actively looking for an exit this summer but his boyhood club have convinced him to stay.

Once again, a midfield trail has gone cold for the Reds and they are back to pursuing new options on the transfer market. Arne Slot has had pre-season to assess his options and figure out what kind of starting 11 he wants for Liverpool’s opening clash against Ipswich Town this weekend. While their first fixture of the Premier League is fast approaching, they still have time to bring in some new recruits before the transfer window slams shut.

Liverpool are still yet to make a single signing and have only finalised one permanent move for cash. Fabio Carvalho has left the club and joined Brentford in a deal worth an initial £22.5 million, with a further £5 million available in add-ons. It’s been very quiet for the Reds up until now but there is still time for some drama to unfold.

As Liverpool continue their search for a new defensive midfielder, Jamie Carragher believes that the hunt could push Wataru Endō out the door. The Japanese international only joined the club last summer but he was not an initial target for Jurgen Klopp. The Reds had their eye on some key targets like Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo, but they missed out on both, forcing them to scramble for a defensive midfield signing to replace Fabinho.

However, following Liverpool’s pre-season, Carragher has suggested that Endō could be sold on. Slot has been experimenting with his options in the No.6 role and the Anfield legend believes the manager could prefer something different to what Endō offers.

“I think the standout thing for me in the holding midfield position is that the manager has played every single player in that role except for Endō,” Carragher said on the latest episode of the Liverpool Echo’s Blood Red podcast. “I know he played him in the start of the tour, and he found it difficult. I think Endō will go, I’m pretty confident of that. It almost looks like he’s completely the opposite of what he wants in that role.

“I think he would play virtually everybody there instead of Endō actually. More of what we class as attacking midfielders in Curtis Jones, Gravenberch... but I don’t see him as No.6 if I’m being totally honest. I think he will put anyone in there before he puts Endō there, and I think that’s why he will probably move on.”