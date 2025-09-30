The Liverpool legend has analysed the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in which Arne Slot’s side conceded a 97th-minute goal.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool’s downfall at Crystal Palace was not conceding from a long throw-in - but failing to set-up properly in the previous phase.

The Reds’ perfect start to their Premier League title defence came to an end last Saturday as they lost 2-1 against the Eagles at Selhurst Park. Arne Slot’s champions were well below their best but thought they had rescued a share of the spoils when Federico Chiesa came off the bench to score in the 87th minute.

However, Palace had other ideas and they bagged a 97th-minute winner when Eddie Nketiah was left unmarked from a long throw-in that wasn’t dealt with by Liverpool and the striker finished at the back post.

Slot was irked that one of his Reds players stepped out of position when defending the set-piece rather than being happy to play for a draw. However, Kop legend Carragher reviewed the build-up to Palace winning the throw-in and was more concerned that several of Slot’s squad, including captain Virgil van Dijk, turned away from the ball when it was out of play near the halfway line. Carragher claimed that allowed Oliver Glasner’s side to get up the pitch quickly and win the throw-in that led to Nketiah’s intervention.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, the ex-Reds defender said: “People think Liverpool lost the game because of a long throw-in. I don't think the did. Liverpool lost the game because of a throw-in on the halfway line. Liverpool are pushing on, they have got numbers on the last line, a long ball from [Ryan] Gravenberh, [Daniel] Munoz gets his header on it, the ball goes to Virgil van Dijk and it goes out.

“Keep an eye on Munoz - he starts walking, He wants the game over, he's happy with the draw. A pretend little jog so he's not wasting time but they're happy with the draw. Look at the Liverpool players; Mo Salah, Chiesa, Curtis Jones and Van Dijk not looking at the ball. They think the game is over, it's finished. That is a cardinal sin. That is something you’re told as a young boy, never take your eye off the ball. They think: ‘OK we're going to get our 1-1’.

“But Munoz takes a quick throw-in, Kerkez is bending down because he's either shattered or fixing his shinpad, that can't be possible. Five players not watching the ball, Kerkez not not challenging his man and then you have a situation where you have five players ahead of the ball. Again, not acceptable at this level. To let a team out their on a throw-in, come here with two passes is where Liverpool lost the ball and what Kerkez is doing kicking that out for a throw-in rather than using his right foot, I will never know.

“Could they defend this better? Yes but this is going to be a major part of the game for every team this season. Long throws, corner kicks, Liverpool haven’t dealt with it. [Jeremie] Frimpong could do better but teams will score goals and concede goals in this situation.

“If I were Arne Slot, I would be furious not with that throw-in but the first throw-in. It’s not acceptable for this level and was so easy for Crystal Palace to take a long throw in the last action of the game.”