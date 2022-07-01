Mo Salah has now signed a new contract at Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher told Mo Salah to ‘have a word’ with his agent after Ramy Abbas Issa sent yet another cryptic tweet - which turned out to fool everyone.

Salah has now signed a new deal to keep him at Liverpool until 2025.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger, who scored 31 goals last season, had been in negotiations for some time amid a protracted saga.

But now the issue has been resolved much to the delight of Kopites.

Abbas Issa tweeted out a single crying laughing emoji earlier today before the announcement by the Reds was made.

He has done similar in the past while talk were at a standstill.

Carragher bluntly told Salah's agent that Liverpool fans could 'do without' such games.

What’s been said

The Liverpool legend wrote on Twitter: “All Reds love your client, and if he is to leave next summer we will wish him well & say a big thank you.

“But we can do without this cryptic crap for the next 12 months! @MoSalah have a word!!”