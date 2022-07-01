Jamie Carragher told Mo Salah to ‘have a word’ with his agent after Ramy Abbas Issa sent yet another cryptic tweet - which turned out to fool everyone.
Salah has now signed a new deal to keep him at Liverpool until 2025.
The winger, who scored 31 goals last season, had been in negotiations for some time amid a protracted saga.
But now the issue has been resolved much to the delight of Kopites.
Abbas Issa tweeted out a single crying laughing emoji earlier today before the announcement by the Reds was made.
He has done similar in the past while talk were at a standstill.
Carragher bluntly told Salah's agent that Liverpool fans could 'do without' such games.
What’s been said
The Liverpool legend wrote on Twitter: “All Reds love your client, and if he is to leave next summer we will wish him well & say a big thank you.
“But we can do without this cryptic crap for the next 12 months! @MoSalah have a word!!”
But shortly after the announcement, Carragher saw the funny side of things and wrote: “We fooled them all chief 👀🤪@MoSalah @RamyCol 🖊 👌🏻”