Jamie Carragher has been discussing how Arne Slot can turn around Liverpool’s fortunes after suffering four successive defeats.

Jamie Carragher has compared Liverpool’s summer recruitment to Real Madrid - and Arne Slot must find the formula to ensure that their poor form is remedied.

The Reds are at their lowest ebb since Slot took over in the Anfield hot seat. After winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool have lost their past four matches in all competitions - most recently a 2-1 defeat by fierce rivals Manchester United.

However, the Reds’ performances before the recent run were unconvincing as they required late goals to triumph against AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal, Burnley and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool spent around £450 million in the summer transfer window, including a £125 million British record to recruit Alexander Isak and £100 million spent on Florian Wirtz. But Slot has struggled to find a consistent formula and seemingly does not know his best starting line-up.

Speaking before the United loss, Carragher reckons that Slot cannot continue to leave Wirtz on the bench and has to play his summer signings that also include Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

And the Kop legend suggested that the Liverpool boss may have to deviate from his intended plans and find a way to win games - similar to what legendary managers Vicente del Bosque and Carlo Ancelotti have done at Real Madrid when big names have been signed in the past.

What’s been said

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I don’t think there is one main problem, there are probably three of four small problems he needs to fix. He is the manager. Getting the best out of the signings they brought in for big money, getting the best out of Mo Salah - that is a bit of a conundrum now, is it down to the tactical set-up being different to last season or is it down to Mo Salah showing his age, as he will do during some stage of his contract.

“Defensively, Liverpool don’t look as strong as last season, certainly in the first half of last season. Liverpool have brought in a lot of players and it’s given the manager a few problems.

“When you have spent that much money on players, you have to make it work and get those players into the team. The idea that Florian Wirtz won’t play most weeks is nonsensical, they have spent a lot of money on him and are going to have to find a way to make it work. It makes me think a little bit of Real Madrid.

“The summer Liverpool had was Real Madrid-like not Liverpool-like. They don’t normally go and buy the best players on the market for the most money. Isak was arguably the best striker on the market and Florian Wirtz the best No.10. They paid big money for them. It feels like that’s what Real Madrid would do most summers and they maybe Del Bosque or Carlo Ancelotti just have to figure it out, they have been given a set of players in some ways and that’s what Arne Slot has got to do.

“It’s been a Real Madrid summer in terms of transfer fees and buying players and maybe need the manager to be a Real Madrid manager, as such, for the next few months and try to make this work. Not necessarily his belief or system but how can he get these players into the team and functioning well.”