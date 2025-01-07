Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have the opportunity to do some transfer business this month

Liverpool favourite Jamie Carragher has urged his former club to sign a new left-back. He believes Andy Robertson’s best days are behind him now and he is ‘hanging on’ in every game.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table as they chase down the title. Their decision to turn to Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp last year has turned out to be a masterstroke.

Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Manchester United last time out at Anfield. Robertson played the full game for the hosts as they picked up another point.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “Liverpool need to sign a full-back. I think they need a left back. Trent Alexander-Arnold was really poor [against Man Utd]. He will be a lot better than that and Conor Bradley is fantastic. I just think Andy Robertson, who is an absolute legend, is just hanging on in every game. I don’t think Kostas Tsimikas is quite of the standard to come in and replace him. I think if Liverpool could get a left back in January, I think that’d put Liverpool in a really strong position to win the league.”

TEAMtalk have claimed AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is a target. He has caught the eye playing for the Cherries over recent times and they could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future. Robertson, who is 30-years-old, is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2026 meaning he still has over a year left to run. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, 18 of which have come in the league.

The Scotland international was handed his last extension back in 2021 and said at the time: “I want to stay at this club for as long as possible. It's always a happy time for me, for my family. We're settled here, we love everything about this football club and I'm glad that the journey is continuing."

Liverpool story so far for Andy Robertson

Liverpool signed Robertson back in July 2017 from Hull City and he has since been a great servant to the Merseyside outfit. He has played 322 matches for them altogether and has scored 11 goals. The former Dundee United man has won the league, the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

In terms of the Reds’ transfer plans this month, Slot has said: "This club has always looked at the market. We did this with the goalkeeper (Giorgi Mamardashvili) that we don't even have yet. If there is a chance in the market, this club always tries to bring that chance in. The team is in a good place.

“Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured, and that means we go from four centre-backs to three, but he will be back in a few weeks. I'm very happy with the team, and I think they deserve that trust from the club and from me, if you look at the performances they've brought in during the first half of the season."