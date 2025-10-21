Jamie Redknapp. | Getty Images

The former Liverpool captain has been discussing Florian Wirtz’s start since his £100 million arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Florian Wirtz may not record as many goals and assists as many expect - but will be a Liverpool hit.

The attacking midfielder has had a soft launch to his Anfield career after signing for £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz plundered 57 goals and created 63 in 197 appearances for the German outfit, helping them secure their maiden Bundesliga crown in 2024 without losing a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But since moving to Liverpool, Wirtz has yet to find the back of the net and has created only one goal in 11 appearances. In Arne Slot’s previous two matches - defeats to Chelsea and Manchester United - the Germany international has found himself on the bench.

It has led to scrutiny being placed on Wirtz and whether he will acclimatise to the Premier League. But Redknapp insists he has no concerns that the 22-year-old will not be successful, although Wirtz’s overall impact with the ball rather than the bare numbers may be a better way to judge him - similar to Real Madrid legend Luka Modric.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Liverpool captain Redknapp said: “There have been a few moments. If he has that assist against Chelsea and Salah scores, , we're all talking about what an assist, he's off. I'm not sure if he will be that person who is always sliding balls through.

“He might be, at times, like a Luka Modric. If you judged Luca Modric purely on goals and assists, he wouldn't be the player we all talk about. But he would be the player that makes the pass that makes the pass. That might be Florian Wirtz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he came on, he showed a lot of qualities. He was willing to get on the ball, it wasn't easy for him and we've got a real player there but it's going to take time. The intensity of this league, especially for someone like him, it's so robust and he might be finding it a bit more difficult. He might have to go on a strength and conditioning situation for a few months to get him even stronger. But I have no doubt,because I've seen players like that in the Premier League and in Germany, that he will be a success here but we have to be patient.

“[Alexander] Isak has played in this league for the last few years, he's going to be comfortable, but there is an added pressure when you play for Liverpool.”

Slot remains convinced that Wirtz will also hit top form for Liverpool. The Reds head coach said ahead of the Man United loss: “If you look at the passes he’s played to his teammates which unfortunately didn’t lead to goals, one of the greatest examples is the Chelsea game where after one minute [he came on as a substitute at half-time] he had this great flick to Mo Salah. For Mo, this is 99 times out of 100 a goal. I have to say 98 out of 100 because the last time he got a ball like this was against Atletico Madrid from Florian Wirtz, but Mo hit the post.

“He’s been a bit unlucky with the finishing when he’s given his teammates chances but, in general for a 22-year-old, it’s quite normal that you have to adjust to going to another country, let alone going to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe I’m now underestimating the best midfielder who has ever played in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne. He was 21 or 22 when he went to Chelsea. Give him a bit of time, I would say. I’m definitely going to give him a bit of time and, in the meantime, he’s been unlucky.”