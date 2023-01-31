The January transfer window has closed with Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo and Everton not bringing in one new player.

The January transfer window has slammed shut - and it’s fair to say that large sections of both Everton and Liverpool fans are feeling underwhelmed.

Just one new player has arrived between both Merseyside clubs, which came on the opening day of the window.

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo on 1 January from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million. However, the forward is the only new arrival at Anfield.

Despite Kopites’ clamour for a new midfielder, one did not arrive. The Reds now face an uphill battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They currently sit ninth in the table.

But Everton supporters are undoubtedly feeling more disgruntled. The Toffees are 19th and two points adrift of safety and had targeted attacking players throughout the window. They have netted just 15 goals in 20 league games.