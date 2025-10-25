Jason McAteer speaks during an event | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The former Liverpool star has named two new signings who have impressed and disappointed so far this season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason McAteer has revealed which Liverpool player has been the ‘best signing’ so far this season based on performances, and who has been the most disappointing, as pressure builds ahead of tonight’s Brentford clash.

Liverpool have the opportunity to end their grim run of results in the Premier League this evening. A torrid dip in form for the Reds saw them lose three league games on the bounce, forcing them to relinquish their lead and fall four points behind Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot’s side has been put under the microscope following an unconvincing start to their title-defending season, particularly the new players. Liverpool spent a record amount of cash over the summer on new signings and McAteer has weighed in on the standards being displayed so far.

Hugo Ekitike is Liverpool’s ‘most productive’ player for goals

The former Liverpool midfielder has praised Hugo Ekitike’s efforts in front of goal since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt over the summer. The Frenchman made the £79 million move in July but his statement transfer was eclipsed by the record arrival of Alexander Isak, creating a dilemma for Slot.

Ekitike has scored six goals so far this season, while Isak has just one on his tally while he continues to settle in and boost his fitness after lack of pre-season at Newcastle United.

“I actually feel sorry for Ekitike. He's Liverpool's most productive player in front of goal,” McAteer told LiverpoolWorld. “I do feel sorry for him in the sense that he's come to Liverpool - his transfer fee was enormous for his age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he's hit the ground running. I think he's been the best signing we've made in the sense of performances and productivity. I think he's been the player who’s settled quickest.”

Concerns over Milos Kerkez raised amid ‘disappointing’ run of performances for Liverpool

While Ekitike has impressed with his attacking displays, one figure who has fallen short of the mark is Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian was signed to provide competition for Andy Robertson but he has come under criticism recently by fans and pundits alike. Steve Nicol recently called for Kerkez to be dropped to the bench as a result of the team losing confidence in his ability to defend.

McAteer has echoed a similar take and feels Kerkez has been looking ‘lost’ in recent weeks. The left-back was demoted to the bench in Liverpool’s latest outing against Frankfurt, while Robertson played the full 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The player that has probably disappointed me is probably Kerkez. I thought he had a phenomenal season at Bournemouth. Great energy, great delivery, loved his enthusiasm. But I just feel he's a little bit lost at the minute,” the 54-year-old continued.

“I don't like being critical individually. But, I mean, if you're asking me specifically, do I think I probably would have seen a bit more of him? At Bournemouth, he just looked like he loved playing football. There was not a care in the world and he just played football and that was, you know, that was the beauty of his performances last season. It was just great.

“This season, it looks like he's thinking about everything. Should I be here? Should I be there? Should I make this run? Do I go inside? Who do I pass it to? Should I go back? He's like painting by numbers at the minute.”