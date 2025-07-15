Jay Spearing names 'exceptional' Liverpool starlet whose 'finishing is fantastic'

Liverpool earned a 3-1 win over Preston North End in pre-season and a young winger caught the eye with his performance.

Jay Spearing believes that Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha is ‘exceptional’ - but now the challenge is to ensure that his work-rate is ready for the first team.

The Reds poached the winger from Chelsea last summer. Ngumoha was one of the highest-regarded players in Chelsea’s academy. However, he opted to leave the Stamford Bridge side and complete a switch to Anfield when he turned 16.

Ngumoha trained with the first team several times last season and was handed his full debut in a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup. For the under-18s, under-19s and under-21s, the teenager made 35 appearances - recording three goals and notching five assists.

Ngumoha is poised to sign professional turns when he becomes 17 next month. He was handed a start in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on Sunday and caught the eye. The England youth international played his part in the opening goal which was netted by Conor Bradley.

Spearing is a coach with the Reds’ under-18s, so he knows plenty about Ngumoha. While there is plenty to like about him, the former midfielder still feels there are areas of improvement.

What’s been said

Speaking on LFCTV ahead of the Preston encounter, Spearing was asked to sum Ngumoha up in 30 seconds and replied: “I could be here for a lot longer than 30 seconds. Rio is an exceptional young talent. He is very, very gifted on the ball. He can beat one, two, three players, he can combine very well, his finishing is fantastic. Obviously, now the work-rate, he's got to be ready to play for Liverpool and get up and down that field. But, yeah, an exciting talent.”

Liverpool Academy conveyor belt

Liverpool are renowned for bringing players through their academy. In the current squad, Bradley, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all helped Liverpool win the Premier League title last season. In the summer transfer window, Trent Alexander-Arnold decided to join Real Madrid after turning down a new deal at his boyhood club. Alexander-Arnold is one of the most talented players to come through the Reds’ youth ranks.

In addition, Jarell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million - a club-record figure for the departure of a homegrown player - and Caoimhin Kelleher left for Brentford for £18 million.

Along with Ngumoha, there were several youngsters also involved against Preston. Trey Nyoni, who recently signed a new contract at Liverpool, and Luca Stephenson both started the game. In the second half, Ben Doak came off the bench and assisted Cody Gakpo’s late strike, while Lewis Koumas also featured.

Speaking on the academy, Spearing added: “This club has always been renowned for it. It's our bread and butter and what the fans want more than anything is local player to come through from our academy to come through. Jarell was the latest one and now Jarell has obviously moved on to Bayer Leverkusen but they are always after the next one to come through.