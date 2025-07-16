The 21-year-old was handed a start in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Preston North End in pre-season.

Jay Spearing has revealed that Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson is admired by head coach Arne Slot.

Stephenson’s name is less unheralded than the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Ben Doak and Trey Nyoni. But the versatile former Sunderland man has impressed when he has turned out for the Reds in pre-season.

Stephenson caught the eye last summer after Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. He was subsequently loaned to Dundee United for the 2024-25 season where he thrived. Stephenson made 34 appearances as he operated in several roles including right-back, defensive midfield and attacking midfield. He scored three goals and created two as United finished fourth in the Scottish table and earned passage into the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League.

The 21-year-old has returned to Liverpool and was handed a start in last Sunday’s 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Preston North End. He operated in central defence, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate absent from the squad and Jarell Quansah sold to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer. Stephenson was faultless in the first half at Deepdale despite playing out of position.

What’s been said

And Spearing, who is a coach with Liverpool under-18s, revealed that Stephenson’s playing style is appreciated by Slot. Speaking on LFCTV before the game, former Reds midfielder Spearing said: “Luca did exceptionally well last year with the first team. They loved him, the manager loved how he played. He was tenacious, he got on the ball, he'd give it, did things simple.

“He had a fantastic loan at Dundee United. He guided them to European football for the first time in a long time and the manager trusted him again. He is a versatile player; he can play right-back, wing-back and in midfield. It was going to be different for him but the manager trusts him to go in that spot.”

Stephenson’s future

Liverpool may have a decision to make on Stephenson’s future in the coming weeks as he is in the final year of his contract. The former Barrow loanee is likely to have plenty of potential suitors in the Football League, while Dundee United would be keen to re-sign him.

Manager Jim Goodwin told the Courier earlier this month: “I’ve made my feelings clear about Luca and how important a player he was last season for us. He’s one that we’re speaking to, but there’s no guarantees. Luca’s performances last season have caught the eye of a number of other teams. So, we just need to be patient with that one.”

Liverpool could look to hand Stephenson fresh terms before loaning him out. Earlier this summer, Viteslav Jaros penned fresh terms before joining Dutch giants Ajax for the 2025-26 season. Fellow goalkeeper Harvey Davies did the same as he moved to League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

Before sanctioning Stephenson a potential exit, the Reds may need him as part of their squad for the pre-season tour to Asia. Slot’s side face AC Milan in Hong Kong before playing Yokohama FM.