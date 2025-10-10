Harry Kane in action for England | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool have always had a core of academy players in the first team with one prospect being tipped for the top.

Every successful Liverpool team has had a local heart beat going back as far as the club’s history will stretch.

Modern times has seen names like Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher play a key part in lifting trophies with Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp also not afraid to use youth players on a regular basis even if he didn’t quite have the same quality coming through from Melwood as his predecessors maybe did. Current boss Arne Slot has taken charge at the right time on this front with two names being tipped for the top.

Liverpool academy star tipped to fill Harry Kane’s boots

Speaking to Talksport, when asked about the emergence of Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool Under-21s coach Rob Page was effusive in his praise of the 17-year old with one of his former youth team colleagues having his name dropped too.

“He’s a special talent, I’m not going to lie,” Page said of Ngumoha.

“In high pressure situations he manages to step it up, he has such a calmness about him, but what a humble kid too. First and foremost I’m impressed by his attitude, he wants to learn every single day and he doesn’t switch off.

“I’ve got Jayden Danns here as well who’s probably going to be the next England No.9 in years to come.”

Slot has already praised Danns and the young striker could make the grade at Anfield.

“Their attitude is exemplary, they’re a credit to their families and first class. Many kids in academies you see they get carried away but for some reason here, I think it’s their upbringing and the influence of the academy, they’re grounded and very humble people.”

The problem that both Ngumoha, despite his St James’ Park heroics, and Danns face, is that Slot is currently struggling to find the right combination of attacking players and throwing in youth players in this situation isn’t the best way to help them to develop.

Danns in particular has a difficult task with Slot rotating Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekititke, over £200m worth of striker. Isak is 25 and Ekitike, 23, and have only just arrived at the club. They aren’t going anywhere anytime soon and Danns will have to be patient if he is to make the breakthrough at Liverpool.

What has Slot said about giving youth players a chance?

Slot, speaking last year via BBC Sport, alluded to this problem and is fully aware that regular game time is hugely important.

"It is always a difficult one because if young players want to develop, they have to play," said the Reds boss.

“It is always a challenge to find the moment to give them minutes. Either you can play or you're still not there - and there is competition for places.

"We have a lot of young players. This club will bring through youngsters all the time. Young players sometimes have to move if Virgil van Dijk is in your position or Mo Salah. If they want to play somewhere and are not happy with five or six minutes in the Premier League then you have to let them develop somewhere else. You have a responsibility to the players."

Danns might not have Salah or Van Dijk in front of him, however, in Ekitike and Isak, his pathway couldn’t be more arduous.