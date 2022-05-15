Sky Sports host Jeff Stelling has questioned how many times Liverpool can “go to the well” as they continue to hunt down a historic quadruple.

The Reds secured their second piece of silverware of the campaign after seeing off Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shootout in Saturday’s FA Cup final. Jurgen Klopp’s men have already won the Carabao Cup, are preparing for a Champions League showdown with Real Madrid in Paris, and could still catch Premier League leaders Manchester City if Pep Guardiola’s men slip up between now and the end of the campaign.

But Liverpool’s continued success in all competitions has also meant that they have faced a hectic fixture schedule in recent weeks, and Stelling has openly wondered whether the ongoing exertion could ulitmately come at a cost for Klopp’s side.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said: “I think the question for Liverpool is how many times can you go to the well with this team?

“I know they’ve got a great squad, but straight off the back of the FA Cup final, then they’ve got a game on Tuesday against Southampton.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson responded: “Incredible. You see in the FA Cup, they just keep going. They keep chasing down.

“They’ve got a mentality, a fighting spirit, and they’ll prepare. They’ll just keep chasing Manchester City, and that’s what they do.

“It was over, it really really was but Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, they just keep going and going and going, and credit to them, they are brilliant.”

Paul Merson echoed Dawson’s sentiment, adding: “What Liverpool have done is just phenomenal. To win two cups and be in the next, honestly it’s scary.