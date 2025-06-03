Jeremie Frimpong tipped to solve major Mohamed Salah problem for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool controls the ball under pressure from Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jeremie Frimpong has been signed by Liverpool to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he has been tipped to step into Mohamed Salah’s boots.

The transfer window isn’t even officially open and Liverpool have made their first signing in the shape of Jeremie Frimpong.

There will be no drop in attacking output after the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, even if the 24-year old Dutchman goes about his business in an entirely different manner.

Hugely experienced already from his time at Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong has signed for Liverpool as far from the finished article but will offer a similar versatility to his predecessor.

According to Dean Saunders, Speaking on Talksport, Frimpong could provide a solution to a painful problem next season:

“Frimpong is obviously a very good attacking full-back. So you'll get that from him. He's not so clever defending.

“He's not like a top defender. He plays in wingback really, but I'm sure he can adjust to that. But going forward, he's going to make assists and he's going to get crosses in.

“He's going to score a few goals. And hopefully, he can fill Trent's shoes, which are big shoes to fill.

“They are big shoes to fill. And playing behind Mo Salah is an honour in itself. If you're the right back behind Mo Salah all your career, you've got a chance of doing well, haven't you? Just give him the ball and let him get on with it.

“But he is this flying machine, isn't he, Frimpong? He's rapid. And you might see him overlapping and under.

“We'll see all different things from him. I'm sure he'll come inside at times too. The interesting thing as well, when you consider the Africa Cup of Nations that's coming up, the fact that he is so rapid on that right hand side with Mo Salah missing a chunk of this Liverpool season, that might be a chance for Arne Slot to think, well, we can play him further forward.

“Conor Bradley then plays it right back. Kind of all works really. They've really planned it going forward thinking.

“They've got some ammo though, Liverpool. You know, you've got Diaz, Nunez, Jota. Harvey Elliott can play up there.

“Curtis Jones can play wide. They've got ammunition and I like the business they're doing. Straight away Liverpool, no messing about.”

Why Frimpong is the perfect Slot signing for Liverpool

Slot won’t have a free hand when it comes to recruitment but the arrival of Frimpong has his finger prints all over it.

Ever the pragmatist, the Reds boss has shown how versatile he can be with his tactics and, as a result, needs players who match his philosophy.

Being able to play anywhere on the right-hand side gives Slot options that he didn’t have before including being able to tweak things in game.

What the signing of Frimpong does is give Liverpool’s attack a different dimension for other teams to worry about.

They aren’t standing still.

Either from a deeper position or as cover for Salah, Frimpong’s dribbling is another weapon in Slot’s arsenal.

Trent did leave big shoes to fill, but Liverpool have pulled off a masterstroke signing a player who could take their creativity and chance creation to another level.