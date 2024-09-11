Jermaine Pennant claims he fears Liverpool star's future under Arne Slot

Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The striker has struggled to make his mark this season.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s strong start to the season has seen a number of players flourish under Arne Slot but some are waiting for their opportunity to impress.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah have been the trusted front three as Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and new signing Federico Chiesa wait in reserve. You ‘don’t change a winning team’ as they say, but the time will come for the back-up trio to make their mark. For Nunez, he will have to prove he can be a reliable figure in attack who can link-up well and be unselfish, something which Jota has done well so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entering into his third season, the £64m signing is yet to establish himself as the main man. Jurgen Klopp was a big admirer of Nunez and his chaotic approach but Slot’s style is more reserved and patient whereas the Uruguayan often thrives in games where it is more open. Regardless, we will find out across a long campaign who is the first-choice.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Pennant revealed that he believes he fears for Nunez’s future at the club under Slot. "He's (Darwin Nunez) got all the attributes. It's similar to Haaland. But he just doesn't have Haaland's finishing capabilities yet. That's the major difference. “I think if he can sort that out, then there is a future for him. But if that finishing doesn't get better and is not ruthless, then, unfortunately, there'll be players in that team who can do that job better by scoring goals and will take his position.”

Having improved his tally and output last season, it is clear that he is improving year on year. 18 goals and 13 assists can’t be ignored after all. Yet, the underperforming on his expected goals and big chances passed up can only be tolerated for so long, especially as frustration grows in a position that has to be secure in order to achieve success.

Especially given this is his third year; how long can he continue to show the same defects? It could result in fans and the manager finally losing patience with him as a starter. Then the question arises whether he would be happy as the second-choice, and could result in a move away if things don’t go as planned. Pennant claimed he is a polarising figure but one who does cause damage whenever he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a bit difficult with Darwin. It's a little vague relationship I've got with Darwin. There's times where I think, "Oh my god, what a guy.” And sometimes I think, what did he do on this pitch? It's really hard. “But when you've got someone like Diogo Jota who's scoring goals, who's having those chances and scoring, then you can't change that. It's good to have someone like Darwin, though. It's good to have a player like that that you can maybe throw on and cause a bit of damage, some chaos into the game.”