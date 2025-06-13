Brighton forward Joao Pedro is wanted by Newcastle United | Getty Images

Liverpool are working their way through their list of targets but is Joao Pedro still one of those names?

Not every player that Liverpool are linked with will be a genuine interest with agents, clubs and even the players themselves out to promote themselves one way or another.

There might also be situations where Arne Slot and his recruitment team have a list of names or someone’s name comes up during the data analysis phase but it never goes any further than that, for one reason or another.

Mo Salah has extended his Liverpool contract, however, this won’t stop any speculation that sees possible replacements named and candidates for who could one day step into the great Egyptian’s boots.

One player who has been linked to Liverpool is Brighton’s Joao Pedro, but there has been a twist in the rumour suggesting that Arne Slot is eyeing a move for the Brazilian.

Liverpool update on interest in Joao Pedro

Not so says The Mail’s Lewis Steel who, speaking on his YouTube channel has made a bizarre claim: “Joao Pedro has been linked, but he’s not going to happen,” Steele said on a live stream posted on his YouTube channel.

“Funnily enough, I can say this now, I wouldn’t have said this at the time. In March, someone that I trust texted me to say someone high up at Brighton was going around saying Liverpool had asked about Joao Pedro.

“I tried to verify that, but everything I got back was that it was absolutely fabricated. Brighton were using Liverpool in that instance to drive a market for him, that’s an interesting anecdote.”

After an altercation in training that saw him miss the final game of the season Brighton are now said to be happy to let Pedro leave with a valuation of up to £60m according to TBR. The report also claims that Pedro is willing to play off the right wing to force through a move with Newcastle United said to be interested.

Joao Pedro or Mohammed Kudus - who should Liverpool sign?

Pedro might not be a target just now in terms of public knowledge, but he should still be the type of player that Liverpool keep an eye on – if the price is right.

It is a similar story with West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus, a winger with a similar skillset and profile in terms of age and output, even if they have slightly different roles at their current clubs.

Radar image of West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus. | Data MB

Using Data MB’s player comparison model (Kudus as a winger and Pedro as a striker), the biggest difference between the two is that Pedro is a better link player in terms of bringing teammates into play and creating chances or opportunities.

Radar image of Brighton's Joao Pedro. | Data MB

Kudus is a more natural winger who likes to have space to run into, but Pedro, with an attack-minded Jeremie Frimpong outside him could adapt to a slightly different position in a front three. Similar to Luis Diaz on the other side.

The very basic qualities that a Liverpool winger or wide forward needs are to be quick, hard working, capable of beating a player one v one and to have an end product.

Kudus and Pedro have a similar goal contribution rate of roughly one every two and half games which should improve at a more ball dominant team – if they can handle the increased pressure. As the more versatile and physical of the two, Pedro would be the better signing.