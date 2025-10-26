Joe Cole points to 'awful' thing two Liverpool stars did in Brentford loss

Joe Cole has criticised some of Liverpool's stars after their fourth consecutive league defeat at Brentford. | Getty Images

Liverpool saw their Premier League struggles continue in defeat away at Brentford

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Problems are beginning to mount up at Liverpool, as the Reds left Brentford with nothing on Saturday night to extend a record of four successive Premier League defeats.

Unforeseen after the champions’ dominant 2024/25 campaign, defeat at the Gtech served as a reminder that there are many issues which need to be fixed within this Liverpool team. Victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek was nothing more than a temporary remedy, with recent defeats against Brentford and Manchester United showing that the Reds are far from where they want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have received criticism across all areas of the pitch in recent weeks, with big-money signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz receiving a large proportion of online heat alongside the misfiring Mohamed Salah, who did at least score a late goal on Saturday with his first open-play league goal since the opening day. The Reds also had two major penalty decisions go against them on the night.

Former Premier League star Joe Cole has given his verdict on two of Liverpool’s worst performers during their defeat against the Bees.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were ‘awful’, says Joe Cole

Former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Cole revealed that he was less than impressed with Liverpool’s central-defensive partnership on Saturday, citing both captain Virgil van Dijk and France international Ibrahima Konate as two of Liverpool’s worst-performing players in the defeat.

“The defending is awful from Van Dijk and Konate,” said Cole, reflecting on Brentford’s second goal of the evening, scored by Kevin Schade. Both centre-backs came under fire for their laboured attempts at chasing down the German forward, with Konate in particular appearing to give up the chase as Schade prepared to fire past Giorgi Mamardashvili. Left-back Milos Kerkez also came under criticism for his performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “But it is a beautiful pass and an unbelievable finish. Kerkez had an awful 45 minutes [in the first half].”

Former Reds star Steve McManaman added: “Liverpool have been very, very chaotic and all over the place at times. They are very fortunate they got a late goal [before half time] to get back in the game. I thought Kerkez was poor, I thought [Florian] Wirtz was weak.”

Van Dijk gives his verdict after Liverpool defeat

Van Dijk told TNT Sports at the final whistle: "Disappointed about losing here. We know what their strengths were and what they were going to try to do. Tough to take but it's the reality and we need to keep going.

“It’s difficult to say [what is most concerning]. The fact is that we didn’t keep clean sheets for nine games,” Van Dijk said. “It’s easy then to blame a particular person or the back line or set-pieces, but it’s a collective thing in the end as well. Everyone has to look in the mirror, including myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously I have to come here because you guys ask me to come here, otherwise I would just focus on trying to get back on track with my team. We’ll try to improve, that’s what we work on; it’s not that we’re doing nothing in training or nothing behind the scenes. We all want to improve, that’s why we’re on the pitch as well. But it’s tough at the moment.”