Joel Matip left Liverpool at the end of last season. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

West Ham United have been linked with the former Liverpool defender.

Joel Matip has reportedly been offered a two-year deal at Liverpool's Premier League rivals.

The centre-back remains without a club after departing Anfield at the end of his contract last season. Matip spent eight years at the Reds and etched himself into club folklore. He made a total of 201 appearances, scoring 11 goals and helping Jurgen Klopp's side win seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

Yet an ACL injury suffered in December curtailed meant that Matip did not make an appearance in the final five months of his time at Liverpool.

The 33-year-old has been linked with several clubs since his Anfield exit including Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. However, a Premier League has strongly been mooted, with West Ham United reported potential suitors.

The Hammers allowed Kurt Zouma join Saudi club Al-Orobah in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, as well as selling Thilo Kehrer to Monaco for £9.5 million.

Julen Lopetegui seemingly wants to bolster his options, having also been linked with ex-Sheffield United centre-half John Egan. However, according to CaughtOffside, West Ham have tabled Matip a deal with the club until 2026.

Liverpool welcome the Hammers to Anfield on Wednesday 25 September when they meet in the Carabao Cup third round. Whether Matip indeed signs for the London outfit remains to be seen. But if he were to put pen to paper, it would have to been fairly soon to give him a chance of being involved against the Reds if he is indeed over his knee problem.

Following Matip’s departure, former manager Klopp said in a glowing tribute: “A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.

“Joel’s qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don’t think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group.

“I have said before that if there was one person who wouldn’t care if he was underrated it would be Joel, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly. Not only has he set the standards for himself, he has set them for others and this is one of the main reasons why his time here has been so successful.”