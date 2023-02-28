Jurgen Klopp is expected to rebuild his Liverpool squad in the summer amid a disappointing 2022-23 season.

John Aldridge believes that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) must cough up a transfer war chest of £300 million ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds’ underwhelming season continued last weekend as they were held to a drab 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace. It was the 13th time Jurgen Klopp’s side dropped points and they sit just seventh in the Premier League table.

A top-four finish and qualifying for the Champions League is looking tall order for Liverpool. Meanwhile, they’re also on the verge of crashing out of Europe’s elite club competition following a sobering 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the last 16 first leg.

A rebuild in the off-season will be crucial if the Reds are to challenge for silverware again in 2023-24. Midfield, in particular, is an area that many fans believe needs bolstering - with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham the top target.

Alridge, writing for Sunday World, reckons that Joe Gomez - who only signed a new five-year deal last July - could depart Anfield alongside out-of-contract trio Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Roberto Firmino.

And as Liverpool have no bankable assets, he believes FSG must give Klopp significant funds to turn things around.

Aldridge said: “I’d hate to see that happen because FSG have put the club back on the map and given the supporters some fantastic memories in recent years. Klopp and the club’s recruitment team have done a fantastic job of getting the very best out of a limited budget that has seen Liverpool spend less in net terms than Wolves, Aston Villa and West Ham over the last five years.

“To have won the Champions League, the Premier League, the League Cup and the FA Cup, despite spending a lot less money than all of their major rivals, confirms that Klopp has over-achieved given the resources at his disposal. Yet it seems like he has run out of magic tricks.

“Liverpool may struggle to sign players of Jude Bellingham’s calibre this summer if they are not in the Champions League, but they have to do all they can to turn the tide before it might become terminal. Defensively, Liverpool have been all over the place this season and the midfield is in need of a pretty substantial rebuild.