The former Liverpool striker has discussed the club’s summer transfer window along with the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) must ‘spend more money in the transfer market’ this summer. That is the verdict of former Kop striker John Aldridge, who feels additions to Arne Slot’s squad are very much required.

The Reds are set to claim the Premier League title in resounding style. They need just six more points to be crowned champions in Slot’s maiden season as head coach.

Liverpool fans were given good news last week when Mo Salah officially signed a new two-year contract. The winger has fired 32 goals and 23 assists in all competitions this campaign. An announcement that captain Virgil van Dijk has penned a similar agreement is expected imminently.

Salah, van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s respective futures have been discussed throughout the season. Alexander-Arnold is expected to depart to Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Aldridge says that he knew ‘a long time ago’ that the former duo would be staying.

But with Liverpool needing a squad rebuild, with a right-back on the agenda to replace Alexander-Arnold - along with a new striker, left-back and possibly central defender and a fresh midfielder - the former Reds forward has urged FSG to splash the cash.

What’s been said

Aldridge, who scored 63 goals in 102 appearances for his boyhood club, said in his Sunday World column: “With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid, Liverpool couldn’t also let Salah and Virgil van Dijk walk out of the door for nothing. But I was told a long time ago that Mo and Virgil would be staying.

It’s not been announced yet, but I’d expect Van Dijk’s new deal to be confirmed shortly and you could look at this move as a big insurance policy for the club. The money Salah and Van Dijk are getting is probably the same amount Liverpool have saved on not giving Alexander-Arnold a new contract. It may just be a short-term deal for two experienced players who can be sold if they don’t perform at their best next season.

“The American owners at Fenway Sports Group [FSG] have been reluctant to hand lucrative contracts to players of this age down the years, but they could get another year out of Salah and Van Dijk and then sell them next summer.

“If they did that, any money they gave to the two players could be recouped, so this could be a case where everyone’s a winner. The guys making the big decisions at Liverpool are very good at what they do and even though I have suggested that they need to spend a bit more in the transfer market, their record in terms of signings and trophy success since they arrived is impressive.

“To their credit, they have also put a lot of money into improving Anfield and it is now a magnificent, modern stadium that puts the leaking, creaking Old Trafford to shame a few miles up the road in Manchester. In addition, Liverpool’s new training ground is a world-class facility, so you have to put your faith in these owners and the people they have put in charge to make decisions on players and the new contracts for Salah and Van Dijk because they generally get it right.

“At the end of it all, FSG will be the biggest winner because they bought Liverpool for around £300 million in 2010 and the club is now valued at £4 billion. They have made a lot of sound decisions over the last 15 years to ensure their investment has grown and I hope they realise the time has come to spend more money in the transfer market this summer because it is badly needed. However, that discussion is for another day as for now, Liverpool just need to get over the finishing line in the Premier League title race.