John Aldridge says who Liverpool can expect bids for in the summer transfer window

John Aldridge believes that Liverpool will receive bids for Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

The goalkeeper has remained No.2 to Alisson Becker throughout the 2022-23 season. He has made just three appearances - all coming in cup competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now aged 24, Kelleher has been handed a total of just 19 outings for the Reds. And with Alisson widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, the Republic of Ireland international's situation looks unlikely to change any time soon.

Kelleher has been linked with Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford ahead of the summer transfer window. And although Jurgen Klopp insisted that it would take an 'extraordinary offer' to offload the Cork-born stopper, Aldridge believes that Kelleher could well be on the move.

Speaking to Sunday World, he said: I know Gavin Bazunu has been getting into the Ireland line-up ahead of Kelleher, but Caoimhin should be Ireland's No.1 because he is a class act and has proved himself on the biggest of stages.

“He was a key player in Liverpool's League Cup and FA Cup wins last season and is a top class keeper, who should be playing every week. That's where the problem lies for a keeper who is now 24 and needs to decide what comes next in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From a selfish point of view, I'd love him to stay at Liverpool for a few years and take over from Alisson Becker, but that could be a long way down the road.

“Kelleher might not be prepared to warm benches for the next five years in the hope that he will be Liverpool No.1 at some point, so you can see a scenario where he moves on this summer.

“I know he loved Liverpool and everyone at the club can't speak highly enough of the lad, including manager Jurgen Klopp. Yet we all know that he is too good to be watching football from the bench and he could get into most Premier League teams.