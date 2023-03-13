Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Bournemouth with Mo Salah well below his best.

John Aldridge has claimed that Liverpool selling Mo Salah in the summer transfer window 'could be an option' to raise funds.

The Reds' push for a Premier League top-four finish hit yet another setback as they fell to a shock 1-0 loss at Bournemouth last Saturday. The defeat, coupled with victories for Tottenham and Newcastle, leaves Jurgen Klopp's side sixth in the table.

Liverpool were well below par against Bournemouth yet had a gilt-edged chance to grab a point when they were awarded a penalty in the second half for handball after a VAR review. However, Salah - who became the club's all-time Premier League top scorer in the 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United - crashed the spot-kick wide.

Salah was on the periphery of things for much of the game and failed to step up to the mark in a game that the Reds were subdued in.

Aldridge, writing for Sunday World, felt that the Egypt international's 'body language' suggested something wasn't right. And ahead of what's expected to be an important summer transfer window as Klopp looks to build a squad that will again challenge for silverware next season, it's been mooted that Salah could be offloaded.

Former Kop striker Aldridge said: “When they have a big game, like United at Anfield, the players and the fans are all up for it – and you see the team playing like we know they can. Then you look at the performance in the 3-0 defeat at Brighton, the 3-0 defeat at Wolves, the loss at Nottingham Forest and this display at Bournemouth – and you are left wondering what’s going on.

“They are four of the worst teams in the Premier League, and they see a game against Liverpool as their cup final. In the last few seasons, Klopp’s team had too much pace, power and desire for these relegation battlers to handle. Yet all that has changed – and I look at Mohamed Salah’s body language, and something isn’t right.

“After his goals against United last Sunday, I was looking to Salah to lead the team for the rest of the season and starring banging in two or three goals a week consistently. We all know how good Salah has been and still is, but he was dreadful yesterday and won’t need me to tell him that.

“Take his missed penalty out of the equation and he turned in a display that lacked passion – and I hate to write negative things about a player who is an all-time Liverpool great. There may be a debate over whether selling Salah this summer and using that money to reinvest in the team may be an option, but that idea can wait until the end of the season. Between now and then, Salah has to lead Liverpool as the senior striker – and he simply didn’t do that at Bournemouth.”

Salah has recorded 22 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances for Liverpool this season. Having signed a new contract last summer until June 2025, CIES Football Observatory value the 30-year-old at up to £62 million (€70 million).