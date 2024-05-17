John Aldridge. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The former Liverpool striker believes there is an ‘unhappy camp’ at Man Utd.

John Aldridge has admitted that he wanted Bruno Fernandes to previously join Liverpool before his switch to Manchester United.

But the former Kop striker believes that the Old Trafford captain’s attitude ‘epitomises’ the club’s current plight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have endured a lacklustre season, with the pressure piling on manager Erik ten Hag. Heading into the final day, the Red Devils sit eighth in the Premier League table and face missing out on European qualification. They also exited the Champions League at the group stage and while they have reached the FA Cup final, they face Manchester City and will be heavy underdogs at Wembley.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 25% stake in United earlier this year and is now in charge of football operations. The Old Trafford football operations team has been bolstered and there are expected to be changes on the pitch.

And Aldridge, speaking to Sunday World, believes that the issues at Liverpool’s rivals can start with Fernandes because of his antics during games. The former Reds forward said: “There is so much wrong at United and you can start with the captain Bruno Fernandes, who goes about the pitch with a horrible attitude.

“He’s a really good player and I wanted him to come to Liverpool before he went to United, but his antics on the pitch drive me mad. A United legend like Bobby Charlton would be disgusted to see the theatrics of a captain who rolls around, cheats, dives and waves his arms at anyone and everyone over the course of a match. He’s meant to be the leader of this team and his attitude stinks, which epitomises so much about the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have looked to improve the structure of the club since Ratcliffe’s arrival. Omar Berrada has been poached from City to become CEO while they are hoping that they can come to an agreement with Newcastle United for sporting director Dan Ashworth to join Old Trafford. Jason Wilcox will also join the Red Devils from Southampton.

All eyes are on whether ten Hag is relieved of his duties, with Aldridge expecting that to be the case. He added: “United are bringing in new people to key positions to support the new manager and while I don’t have any desire to see Liverpool’s biggest rivals getting back to where they should be, a good manager could get them back into shape if he gets the right support.