John Barnes tells Liverpool to make 'fantastic' signing instead of Anthony Gordon

Liverpool FC transfer rumours: The ex-winger has praised one Premier League star.

Liverpool have been told to sign Eberichi Eze over Anthony Gordon this summer by John Barnes.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United attacker who could reportedly cost near to £100m. However, given that they are stacked in the left-sided attacking department, it looks like a moot point unless any one of Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz exit - which looks nigh on impossible this summer.

Eze is one of Crystal Palace’s best players and is clearly a fantastic talent but the London club have already allowed Michael Olise to leave this summer and will be wary of being picked apart by top clubs. Yet, there is murmurings of a £60m figure which would be enough to secure a move but, again, he would only join a stacked midfield which would make little sense.

Despite that Barnes, when speaking to mybettingsites, gave his reasoning for selecting the Crystal Palace star over the Newcastle winger if they had to choose. “I think that he would definitely be a fantastic signing for Liverpool if you could get him for £60 million. I mean it's a lot of money, but in this day and age you look at the cost of other players and his age and I think that would be a great signing for Liverpool because I think he does have a lot to offer. “Gordon will be a good signing but you can't just keep signing players because you've got to keep them happy and if no one's going to leave why would we keep signing players. If Liverpool were to make signings I think with Arne Slot, Eze would probably be a better signing.

“Gordon under Klopp would have probably been a better signing because he's much more dynamic in terms of going forward than Eze. Whereas Eze is much better on the ball, coming short, getting the ball. You know, he's more technical than Gordon. Anthony Gordon yes he would be great but I don't think that we're necessarily looking for players in those positions unless players leave. So yeah, if you can get a good young English player. Yeah. Why not?”

Gordon impressed hugely with the Magpies last season with 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, including a goal against Liverpool at St James’ Park. Whereas Eze, 26, managed his best season yet with 11 goals and six assists, playing off both wings, attacking midfield and central midfield.

If Liverpool hadn’t invested in the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch last summer, then a move for Eze would make sense. However, with the added quality of Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, a move for a midfielder looks out of the question for at least the next year or two.