Luis Diaz holds a Luis Diaz shirt after scoring in Liverpool’s win against Forest. Picture: IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John W. Henry, has sent her support to Luis Diaz after Liverpool’s victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Reds earned a 3-0 win against Steve Cooper’s men at Anfield on Sunday, with Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah on target. However, much of the pre and post-match focus was on Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia on the eve of the game.

The winger was not involved and Jota held up a Diaz No.7 shirt after opening the scoring in the 31st minute. Diaz’s mother has been rescued but a reward of 200 million pesos has been put up by Colombian authorities to anyone who can has information that helps with the capture of his father.

Posting on Instagram after the Forest triumph, Pizzuti wrote: “3 goals. 3 points. Clean Sheet. And so much support for @luisdiaz19_.”