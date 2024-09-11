Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 30, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Nottingham Forest game in the Premier League.

Liverpool aim to continue their perfect opening to the 2024-25 season when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday (15.00 BST).

Life under Arne Slot has started as well as anyone could have imagined. The transition from legendary boss Jurgen Klopp to the new head coach may even have surpassed expectations.

Liverpool have won all three games comprehensively and signed off with a 3-0 victory over bitter foes Manchester United before the international break. Now Slot’s challenge is for the Reds to continue their momentum and it’ll become more of a challenge with their Champions League campaign beginning this month.

The Reds haven’t had too many injuries in pre-season or in their first three games - and that’s the way Slot will want to keep it. Ahead of Forest’s visit to Anfield, here is a look at the fitness concerns going into the game.

Curtis Jones - unknown

The midfielder has an unspecified issue that has forced him to miss the previous two games. However, reports have suggested that Jones is set to be back in training this week.

Potential return game: Nottingham Forest (H), Saturday 14 September.

Harvey Elliott - unknown

The attacking midfielder pulled out of England under-21 duty as he returned to Anfield for further medical assessment. It’s yet to emerge what Elliott’s problem is and the severity of it.

Potential return game: N/A

Federico Chiesa - fitness

The winger signed for Liverpool from Juventus on the penultimate day of the transfer window. Chiesa had been frozen out of Thiago Motta’s plans at the Serie A outfit. As a result, he was left out of the Reds’ squad for the United win although he was in the Old Trafford stands. Chiesa has been using the international break to build up match fitness, having trained with the under-21s.

Potential return game: Nottingham Forest (H), Saturday 14 September.

Alexis Mac Allister - adductor

The midfielder has not missed a single minute so far for Liverpool. But after arriving for Argentina duty, he has had to be carefully managed because of an issue. Mac Allister scored in a 3-0 win over Chile and also featured in last night’s x-x against Colombia. Liverpool are still likely to assess Mac Allister when he returns to Merseyside.

Potential return game: Nottingham Forest (H), Saturday 14 September.