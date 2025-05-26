Liverpool star Curtis Jones sends veiled dig at Everton from open-top bus parade

Liverpool players paraded the Premier League trophy through the streets of the city on Monday afternoon

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool players soaked in the atmosphere from across the city on Monday afternoon as they paraded the Premier League title through the streets.

The Reds lifted the title after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday as the Anfield faifthful finally got to witness their side lift the title after Covid-19 restrictions denied them the opportunity in 2020. The triumph is the club’s 20th domestic crown and moves them level with fierce rivals Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of thousands of supporters - with some estimates of over one million - descended onto Liverpool on Monday to cheer the players as they travelled on their open-top bus along the parade route. The whole Reds squad and staff could not wipe the smiles off their faces as they looked upon the sea of red.

Curtis Jones sends veiled dig at Merseyside rivals Everton

When Liverpool last won the league in 2019-20, Curtis Jones scored one goal and made five appearances under a Jurgen Klopp-managed side that racked up a mega 99 points. This season he has played in 33 matches under Arne Slot, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

He admits this title triumph feels even more special than his first Premier League as he had more of a part to play this time around. He was interviewed by Kostas Tsimikas on board the open-top bus and could not resist a dig at Merseyside rivals Everton as he declared ‘the city is red’.

Jones said: “It is my second one, but this feels even more special. I played more of a role in this one, so it is good to enjoy it with the staff and the players - and of course the fans. It is what it is all about. The city is red.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Jones reflects on Anfield celebrations

Speaking after the Reds lifted the title at Anfield on Sunday, Jones said: “It doesn’t get much better. I’ve worked all year for this, the whole of my life for it. And just to be a part of this team and a part of this club, I’m just grateful – so grateful.

“It’s better [than in 2020] because I’ve played even more games so now it feels like I’ve been a big part of the team and a part of the squad. That’s what it’s all about, the team. At the end of the year, if we come away with cups and trophies, that’s what it’s all about.

“There’s been times when I could have moaned or could have sulked when I thought I should have played more games – but I don’t care. It’s just all about the team. I’m a Scouser, I’ve come all the way through and I’m here. I’m just taking it all in.”

READ MORE - 27 brilliant fan photos from Liverpool trophy parade as supporters wait to welcome Premier League champions