Jordan Henderson reported injury time frame and how many Liverpool games he will miss

Jordan Henderson will miss the Merseyside derby against Everton with a hamstring injury.

Jordan Henderson could be sidelined for the next three weeks, according to reports.

The Liverpool captain suffered a hamstring injury in the dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

With fellow midfielders Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Naby Keita (muscle) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) also on the treatment table, the Reds made a deadline day swoop for Athur Melo.

Athur signed for Liverpool on a season-long loan from Juventus.

And Jurgen Klopp seemingly bolstered his midfield options as he’s prepared for a spell without headlines.

The Independent has suggested that Henderson could spent the next three weeks unavailable.

During that time, the Reds have five matches. In the Premier League, they play Everton in the Merseyside derby before facing Wolves (Saturday 10 September) and Chelsea (Sunday September 18) before the international break.