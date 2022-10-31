Jordan Henderson could not be spotted in Liverpool training ahead of the Champions League fixture vs Napoli.

Jordan Henderson was not spotted in Liverpool training ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Napoli.

The Reds were out through their paces at the club’s AXA Training Centre this evening.

But Henderson did not take part with the rest of his team-mates. The Liverpool captain picked up a whack to the knee in last week’s defeat of Ajax and could only come off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United at Anfield.

However, Henderson instead underwent an individual session, according the Press Association, and he’s not a concern to miss the game.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before training, Klopp admitted he wasn’t aware of the full injury scenario.

He said: “First and foremost, it's a pretty quick turnaround since we played against Leeds. I'm not fully aware of the situation with the players who played against Leeds and we still have to wait for that exactly.

“For sure we will not take risks, but we cannot – if you watch football a little bit, international football, then you would probably know, or will know, that Napoli is in incredible shape, plays incredible football, top of the table in Italy, maybe the team in form in Europe at the moment.”

No Keita

There was also no Naby Keita involved in the session. The Guinea midfielder is ineligble to play, having not been registered in Liverpool’s squad for the group stage of the Champions League.

Keita did return to training last week after a long-term muscle injury, with the Reds being cautious about his issue.