Jordan Henderson saw the funny side of being booed by Newcastle United fans during Liverpool’s win at St James’ Park.

Henderson was one of six players to keep their place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI this afternoon as Liverpool narrowly defeated Newcastle United.

Naby Keita’s excellent finish was enough to see the Reds through a difficult test at St James’ Park, and the pressure return to Manchester City ahead of their clash with Leeds United this evening.

Henderson, as ever, put in a solid performance in midfield to help Liverpool on their way, and after an already busy week, and with Villarreal to play on Tuesday, he was brought off in the 6th minute, with Fabinho coming off the bench.

The England international applauded the fans as he left the pitch, but he was met by a chorus of boos from the Newcastle supporters.

Henderson is, of course, a former Sunderland player, and that doesn’t go down particularly well at St James’ Park.

Fortunately, Henderson saw the funny side and produced a laugh and a smile as he left the pitch to the tune of the boos.

It is, of course, standard practice for players to be bood in such circumstances, and Henderson will have expected no less given his connection to the Black Cats.

The experienced midfielder was born and bred in Sunderland, so there was never going to be any love lost here.