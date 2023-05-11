The German has a history of working within budgets and will be key for the Reds this summer.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with the former Wolfsburg director Jorg Schmadtke and fans are beginning to wonder who is he and which players he has identified in the past.

With the Reds boasting one of the most sought-after directors in Michael Edwards through the peak Jurgen Klopp years at the club, there has been big shoes to fill following his departure in 2021.

Julian Ward took over the reigns not long after that and was key in bringing the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez but he opted to leave the club after only a short period time in the role.

Schmadtke has a strong reputation in German football and Klopp reportedly gave a strong recommendation to the club to bring in the 59-year-old.

In the past he’s been known for working within budgets and been tasked with identifying lower-cost deals - an environement in which he will have to be comfortable in when dealing with Liverpool’s shrewd transfer budgets. However, he will have more total allocated funds than at his previous clubs.

Liverpool signed the likes of Mohamed Salah for £34m, Roberto Firmino for £29m, Sadio Mane for £34m, Fabinho for £43m, Thiago for £20m and Andy Robertson for £8m - and those lower-cost deals for suitable players are what Scmadtke will be tasked with signing when he arrives.

For example, he signed Wout Weghorst from AZ Alkmaar when he was at Wolfsburg for a fee around £10m. The Dutch forward went onto score over 15 goals in his first two seasons before scoring 20 in his final season before being sold for a profit to Burnley.

He also identified Ron-Robert Zieler - a keeper who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer as a back-up for Alisson Becker - when he was at Manchester United.

Signed on a free at Hannover, he went onto become a fan favourite over his six years at the club before being sold for a profit and the pair may link up again this summer.

Another name Premier League fans will recognise is Mame Biram Diouf; Schmadtke signed him after a poor run at United and he instantly went onto score 10 goals in 15 appearances to round-off the 2011/12 season.

He finished at Hannover with 51 goal contributions in 71 games and then left for Stoke City on a free transfer.