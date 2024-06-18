Jose Mourinho has already made stunning prediction about Liverpool transfer 'target'

Jose Mourinho. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with Juventus’ Dean Huijsen.

There have been an array of centre-backs linked with Liverpool in the summer transfer window. It seems that it is a key position that the Reds are aiming to bolster.

With Joel Matip departing, a void has been left in the squad Arne Slot will inherit. There are four current options but all have some questions marks around them. Virgil van Dijk is into the final year of his contract, while he turns 33 next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrahima Konate has had injury issues throughout his three years at Anfield while Joe Gomez largely served as a full-back in the 2023-24 season. And while Jarell Quansah is now recognised as a bona fide first-team player after a fine breakthrough campaign, he is still only aged 21.

In terms of players who are reportedly on Liverpool's radar, they include Lille's Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects, having made 44 appearances to help his side finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League. However, Real Madrid is said to be Yoro's preference and Liverpool are braced to miss out.

But another fledgling centre-half said to be on the Reds' list of potential targets is Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old has had an intriguing career so far. Born in the Netherlands, he then moved to Spain as a child and was scouted by Malaga's academy. But impressive displays caught the eye of Juventus and made the switch to Italy as a 16-year-old.

Huijsen has made just a solitary appearance for the Old Lady. But in January, despite his tender age, he was loaned to Serie A rivals AS Roma - another big club in its own right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps a switch to the second tier or a less-famed club might have been expected. But Huijsen made a decent impact Stadio Olimpico as he made a total of 14 appearances and scored two goals as Roma finished sixth in the table.

Interestingly, it was Jose Mourinho who signed Huijsen when in charge of I Giallorossi. And the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager hailed the teenager as 'one of the highest quality prospects in European football'.

“We all know who he is. He is an 18-year-old boy who has played 10 minutes in Serie A, but he is one of the highest quality prospects in European football at this age level. He will be a great footballer in the future,” Mourinho said at a press conference (via Football Italia).

“From a legal point of view, Huijsen is available to play tomorrow, but he is a boy who arrived at the hotel last night, who trained for an hour today. He had an introductory meeting to try and get into our philosophy, our dynamics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you ask me, he is ready to play, if he plays, he plays. He has great confidence in himself. He has no Serie A experience, but he has confidence typical of a player with lots of potential. It will practically be a debut in Serie A, 10 minutes against Milan were nothing.”